Zscaler Named Among NCCoE-Selected Companies for Zero Trust Architecture Demo; Stephen Kovac Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Aug. 4, 2021 — Zscaler is one of the 18 companies selected by the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence to join a consortium through a cooperative research and development agreement and support design and demonstration of ways to implement zero trust architectures, GovCon Wire reported July 23.

“Zero trust is a team sport and the [National Institute of Standards and Technology’s] NCCoE is taking the initiative to bring together best-of-breed zero trust leaders. Zscaler is honored to be a part of this coalition working side by side to realize the opportunity for zero trust to strengthen every agency’s cyber defenses,” said Stephen Kovac, vice president of global government and head of corporate compliance at Zscaler.

