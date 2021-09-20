in Contract Awards, News

AAR Books National Nuclear Security Administration Contract for FlexCombi Reconfiguration; Nicholas Gross Quoted

AAR Books National Nuclear Security Administration Contract for FlexCombi Reconfiguration; Nicholas Gross Quoted

AAR has received a $41 million firm-fixed-price contract to convert the B737-700 aircraft into a “FlexCombi” configuration for the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration.

The aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions provider said Monday the reconfiguration is meant to increase NNSA’s fleet size and give the agency the flexibility to convert aircrafts between passenger and cargo modes to meet a wider array of mission requirements.

The FlexCombi is a dual-use hybrid aircraft with a sliding bulkhead to allow for multiple transport configurations.

“This award further demonstrates the advantages available to the U.S. Government by accessing the aftermarket for its systems and sustainment needs,” said AAR Senior Vice President of Integrated Solutions, Nicholas Gross.

Gross added that AAR’s commercial aftermarket expertise and adaptability position the company to support government customers.

Jay Pereira, vice president of government programs at AAR, commented, “AAR is once again honored to provide increased airlift capability to the Department of Energy and the National Nuclear Security Administration.”

Work is expected to commence immediately and will be completed within 12 months.

