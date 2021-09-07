Accenture Federal Arm to Support DOD Warehouse Utilization Project

Accenture‘s federal arm has secured a potential $22.5 million from Washington Headquarters Services to provide warehouse utilization services to the Department of Defense.

DOD said Friday it aims to increase the use of storage space in department-operated warehouses up to 75 percent and save more than $575 million through the initiative.

Under the one-year base contract, Accenture Federal Services will support the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment and the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Logistics.

The Defense Logistics Agency said in June that the company was helping DOD develop light detection and ranging practices to collect data on capacity and available space in the department’s storage facilities.