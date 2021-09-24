NASA, Advanced Space Complete CubeSat Simulations for CAPSTONE Mission

Advanced Space , in collaboration with NASA, completed a series of simulations for a technology demonstration mission aimed at testing the dynamics of a unique lunar orbit that have not been tested in spaceflight yet.

The Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment team worked on the virtually simulated flights of a microwave-oven sized Cubesat that was set through its orbital dynamics paces, NASA said Friday.

The CAPSTONE team conducted an accurate and time-sensitive orbit insertion maneuver into the lunar near rectilinear halo orbit as part of the simulation tests. Afterward, insertion correction maneuvers were performed to fix the errors.

“The test also allowed the team to practice responses to potential anomalies during simulated flight to ensure the spacecraft stays on course,” NASA said.

The CAPSTONE mission is intended to support Gateway, a significant component of the Artemis program eyed to serve as a multipurpose outpost that orbits the Moon.

According to NASA, the technology demo mission will test the CubeSat’s capability to set foot in and sustain the special lunar orbit for about six months.