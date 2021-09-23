Aerojet Rocketdyne Holds Large Solid Rocket Motor Test Fire at Camden Site

Aerojet Rocketdyne has test fired a solid rocket motor at its Camden, Arkansas location to demonstrate the preparedness of the site to meet large solid rocket motor requirements in support of national security.

The company said Wednesday the activity was the culmination of its efforts to transfer its rocket motor mix, cast and test work to Arkansas from its Sacramento, California operations.

Aerojet Rocketdyne used the eSR-73 demonstration motor for the test fire. It was cast at the engineering, manufacturing and development facility of the Camden site.

The motor weighs 7,800 pounds and is developed as an upper stage capable of functioning as a large solid rocket motor second or third stage, depending on its application.

In the past five years, the Camden site has also experienced a 70 percent workforce increase. The recruitment aligns with Aerojet Rocketdyne’s efforts to build the site’s capabilities and team to support large solid rocket motor production and management.

“Aerojet Rocketdyne continues to advance its decades of work delivering large solid rocket motors, leveraging new facilities and innovative technology and materials,” said Eileen Drake, CEO and president of Aerojet Rocketdyne.

The company previously participated in the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Missile Components Advanced Technologies Demonstration Motor program at the Utah Test and Training Range in 2020.