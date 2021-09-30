AgilQuest Secures FedRAMP Certification for Workplace Management Software

AgilQuest has received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification to provide federal customers a cloud-based software product designed to help agencies manage office space and analyze workplace utilization.

The company said Monday it pursued FedRAMP authorization for its Forum software-as-a-service offering with the help of the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The platform is intended to help agency managers book workspaces, meeting rooms, equipment and services for their staff members.

“We recognized the value in applying FedRAMP’s strenuous security standards to AgilQuest’s Forum SaaS Resource Management System, especially when it involves processing government data,” AgilQuest CEO John Vivadelli said.