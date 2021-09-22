AI Startup Rebellion Defense Brings in $150M

Rebellion Defense, a startup developing artificial intelligence technology for defense and national security applications, has secured $150 million in a Series B funding round that gave it a $1 billion valuation, Axios reported.

The report said Declaration Partners, Innovation Endeavors and Lupa Systems participated in the fundraising activity that was co-led by venture capital firms Insight Partners and Venrock.

Nick Sinai, a senior adviser at Insight Partners and former U.S. deputy chief technology officer, has been appointed to serve on Rebellion’s board of directors, according to Axios.

Nextgov quoted Rebellion co-founder and CEO Chris Lynch as saying that the company aims to help government customers harness the power of data using AI and machine learning across multiple domains.

Lynch is known as a technology entreprenuer who helped the Pentagon establish and led the Defense Digital Service.