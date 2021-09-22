in News, Technology

AI Startup Rebellion Defense Brings in $150M

AI Startup Rebellion Defense Brings in $150M - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Rebellion Defense, a startup developing artificial intelligence technology for defense and national security applications, has secured $150 million in a Series B funding round that gave it a $1 billion valuation, Axios reported.

The report said Declaration Partners, Innovation Endeavors and Lupa Systems participated in the fundraising activity that was co-led by venture capital firms Insight Partners and Venrock.

Nick Sinai, a senior adviser at Insight Partners and former U.S. deputy chief technology officer, has been appointed to serve on Rebellion’s board of directors, according to Axios.

Nextgov quoted Rebellion co-founder and CEO Chris Lynch as saying that the company aims to help government customers harness the power of data using AI and machine learning across multiple domains.

Lynch is known as a technology entreprenuer who helped the Pentagon establish and led the Defense Digital Service.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

AI technologyChris LynchGovconinsight partnersnick sinairebellion defenseseries b fundingVenrock

B&A’s Shana Hammond-Adler, Kelly Baltz Presented With Respective Leadership Recognitions - top government contractors - best government contracting event

B&A’s Shana Hammond-Adler, Kelly Baltz Presented With Respective Leadership Recognitions
Intel to Equip NNSA's Next Gen Supercomputers With Xeon Processors - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Intel to Equip NNSA’s Next Gen Supercomputers With Xeon Processors