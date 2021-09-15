Alpha Omega to Help NOAA Comply With FISMA, Ensure Info Security

Alpha Omega Integration was tapped by the information technology security services branch within NOAA to provide the agency with assistance in Federal Information Security Management Act compliance and information security.

The company said Tuesday it will help enhance NOAA’s program efficiency and effectiveness through the provision of cloud security, IT security controls, IT security policies and procedures, program management, system security plans and training as well as compliance support.

Personnel, oversight and other required items will also be provided by the company to ensure improved agency security and compliance.

“These upgrades will allow NOAA to better accomplish their mission of gathering weather related data and sharing this information with others,” said Gautam Ijoor, president and CEO of Alpha Omega Integration.

ITSSB is under NOAA’s Assistant Chief Information Officer. ACIO is responsible for delivering FISMA and Information System Security Officer support as well as other enterprise IT security services.