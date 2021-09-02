AnChain.AI Gets $10M in SIG Asia Investments-Led Series A Financing

AnChain.AI has secured $10 million in a Series A financing round led by SIG Asia Investments and the blockchain security company will use it to advance product development and increase workforce recruitment.

Amino Capital, Hard Yaka, Nima Capital and Fin VC also took part in the funding round for AnChain.AI, the company said Wednesday.

AnChain.AI offers its products to provide artificial intelligence-driven blockchain security and support regulatory compliance to protect cryptocurrency exchanges of financial and enterprise organizations, government agencies, public sector entities and virtual asset service providers in more than 10 countries.

The company uses AI, data analytics and other information tools to secure blockchain and cryptocurrency transactions. The products support $81 billion in transactions on a daily basis.

AnChain.AI has experienced a 400 percent revenue growth over the past year and now supports 98.5 percent of the cryptocurrency market.

Aside from securing the recent investment, the blockchain company also received a contract to deliver a platform the Securities and Exchange Commission intends to use for risk monitoring and shaping cryptocurrency policies.