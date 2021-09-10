NetImpact-Attain JV to Deliver IT Support to USDA Client Experience Center

A joint venture between Attain and NetImpact Strategies will help the Department of Agriculture’s Client Experience Center provide information technology customer support, and manage IT infrastructure delivery under the End User Support Services Tier II contract.

At-Impact said Wednesday it will work with its teaming partner NuAxis Innovations and CEC to consolidate the center’s infrastructure and service delivery as well as end user support in an effort to meet requirements and enhance customer experience.

CEC is under USDA’s Office of the Chief Information Officer and is responsible for providing the agency and its federal partners with IT infrastructure and services.

Stephanie Wilson, chief operating officer of NetImpact, said the joint venture will support more than 45,000 USDA end users and address their IT support needs.

Aside from EUSS Tier II, At-Impact holds a spot on two government-wide acquisition contracts through the National Institutes of Health Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center’s CIO-SP3 vehicle.

The JV is formed under the Small Business Administration’s 8(a) Mentor-Protege Program.