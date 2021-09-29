Dave Levy: AWS GovCloud Reaches 10-Year Milestone

Dave Levy , vice president of Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) government, nonprofit and healthcare business, published a blog post to reflect on the company’s achievements in government cloud capabilities over the last decade with AWS GovCloud .

In his blog post, Levy acknowledged that AWS has made significant strides in cloud infrastructure innovation since its GovCloud platform was launched in 2011. However, he stressed that the technology is still relatively new and there are more advancements to be made in the space.

“As the U.S. government continues to modernize the way it delivers its critical services, AWS is committed to be a part of that mission by providing the most innovative, efficient and effective solutions,” said Levy, a four-time Wash100 Award winner.

Among AWS’ earliest customers was NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which deployed the company’s GovCloud services on the Mars Curiosity Rover for data analytics and image processing support throughout its 2012 mission. More recently, JPL utilized the platform for Perseverance’s 2020 Mars mission .

In addition to providing federal agencies with secure cloud computing capabilities, AWS GovCloud also continues to evolve to meet new regulatory requirements.

Last year, the company launched its Compliant Framework for Federal and DoD Workloads in AWS GovCloud to assist customers in their Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) and DoD Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide (SRG) Compliance efforts.

Levy also noted that government agencies are implementing AWS GovCloud services to accelerate their modernization and transformation objectives. Recently, the U.S. Census Bureau moved its 2020census.gov website to AWS GovCloud which efficiently and smoothly moved the decennial census online.

In August, AWS GovCloud won a potential $10 billion cloud computing contract from the National Security Agency (NSA) to update NSA’s cloud platforms ; the award marks the intelligence community’s latest modernization effort and its second multibillion-dollar cloud contract awarded.

Levy concluded his blog post by reiterating Amazon’s continued efforts to support innovation in the U.S. government, saying, “AWS GovCloud represents a deep and lasting commitment to give government agencies and their contractors the tools and solutions to address mission-critical functions.”