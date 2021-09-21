AWS Launches Customer Responsibility Matrix to Help Contractors Speed Up CMMC Compliance

Amazon Web Services has unveiled a customer responsibility matrix to help contractors accelerate their compliance with the Department of Defense’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program.

The AWS CMMC CRM tool outlines the CMMC practices that could be inherited by customers from AWS and provides descriptions that could be used in systems security plans and other CMMC security documentation, Tom Wollard, a senior technical program manager with AWS Worldwide Public Sector, wrote in a blog post published Monday.

The new offering could enable users to accelerate the process of understanding the AWS Cloud’s benefits, explore AWS CMMC platforms as they plan, design and implement their CMMC environments and expedite the process of populating the SSP narrative and collecting evidence to demonstrate compliance with cybersecurity practices under the CMMC program.

Wollard said the CRM tool is part of the AWS CMMC Customer Package and identifies CMMC practice responsibilities and roles when utilizing the company’s Compliant Framework for Federal and DoD Workloads in AWS GovCloud (US).

