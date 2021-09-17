BigBear.ai Partners With Virgin Orbit to Deploy AI-Powered Analytics Platform; Dr. Reggie Brothers Quoted

BigBear.ai, an artificial intelligence and machine learning company, has entered into a commercial software agreement with Virgin Orbit to support and strengthen the launch services company’s capability with AI-powered, space-based data insights in support of the U.S. government, commercial clients and international defense.

BigBear.ai said Friday it has already begun utilizing its Decision Dominance platform to support Virgin Orbit and its customers through a range of key mission operations, which include deploying AI-powered software for mobile assets in real-time; developing applications to analyze ground material, identify objects, map land and monitor the climate in space; and employing products to aggregate data from multiple sources, including satellites launched by Virgin Orbit.

“BigBear.ai is delighted to support Virgin Orbit’s mission to open up space access and use space to drive lasting change on Earth,” said GovCon Expert Dr. Reggie Brothers, CEO of BigBear.ai.

In a recent Executive Spotlight interview with the 2021 Wash100 Award winner, Dr. Brothers discussed the importance of using predictive analytics to support BigBear.ai’s customers in their security capabilities, help inform their decisions and assist in shaping their larger innovation initiatives.

“We look forward to working with Virgin Orbit to make their space-based offerings even more powerful and help their customers achieve decision dominance in this important new frontier,” Brothers added.

Virgin Orbit President and CEO Dan Hart called the partnership “hugely impactful,” noting that it could result in practical and achievable offerings for customers across the civil, national security and commercial sectors.

“By combining our launch capability, satellite constellation partners, and the unparalleled technology of BigBear.ai, we can give the end-users of space systems the means to interpret rich data, identify changes, make well-informed decisions quickly, and to take action,” he added.