NASA Administrator Bill Nelson Highlights Agency’s Aviation Sustainability Pursuits

NASA is pursuing technology development efforts and partnerships with both private and public sectors to help the government boost aviation sustainability specifically through reduction of carbon emissions.

The agency said Friday Bill Nelson, NASA administrator, spoke at a White House-led event and shared how aeronautics researchers are working on new, environment-friendly technologies for aircraft propulsion.

NASA is also supporting cost-sharing partnerships with the private sector to develop single-aisle aircraft with 25 percent more fuel efficiency.

“We’re working to keep U.S. companies economically competitive by helping them bring to market the next generation of environmentally-sustainable commercial transport aircraft,” said Bob Pearce, associate administrator for aeronautics at NASA.

The agency will also work with the Federal Aviation Administration under the Sustainable Flight National Partnership to further develop aircraft and engines designed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and fuel consumption.

The sustainability pursuits of NASA also include a partnership with the Department of Energy to develop battery technologies for electric aircraft.

The agency’s efforts align with the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge, which was jointly launched by the departments of Agriculture, Energy and Transportation to help the U.S. meet sustainable aviation fuel demands by 2050.

The initiative was announced at the White House event that highlighted the government’s efforts to promote aviation sector sustainability and to address climate change.

If you’re interested in knowing more about the government’s efforts to address climate change, check out the Potomac Officers Club’s “Meeting the challenge of climate change in industry, government and society” event on Sept. 22. Click here to register.