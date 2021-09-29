Boeing to Deliver 5 P-8A Poseidon Patrol Aircraft to Germany

Boeing has secured a contract with the U.S. Navy to produce five P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft for Germany‘s defense force in support of its maritime surveillance operations.

The company said Tuesday it will commence deliveries in 2024 as the client country seeks to replace an old fleet of P-3C Orion units.

The contract will provide for maintenance, training and support services needed to attain a level of operational availability that meets Germany’s naval requirements.

German companies ESG Elektroniksystem-und Logistik and Lufthansa Technik AG will help Boeing integrate systems, provide training and sustain aircraft under the effort. Meanwhile, Nord-Micro, Aljo Aluminium-Bau Jonuscheit and Aircraft Philipp Group will deliver P-8A aircraft parts.

Michael Hostetter, vice president for Boeing Defense, Space and Security Germany, said the sale supports the country’s capacity to execute long-range maritime surveillance missions, and will build on existing infrastructure in Europe and ensure full interoperability with assets deployed by NATO.

Germany follows the U.S., the U.K., India, Australia, Korea, Norway and New Zealand in adopting Poseidon.