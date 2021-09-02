Boeing to Mature Hypersonic Missile Tech Under Air Force Deal

Boeing has received a potential one-year, $39.7 million contract modification from the U.S. Air Force for the maturation of an “air-breathing” weapon system in support of the development of a hypersonic conventional cruise missile.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee award is for preliminary design review, the first phase of the Southern Cross Integrated Flight Research Experiment project, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Boeing will conduct work at its St. Louis, Missouri location through Aug. 31, 2022.

The Air Force is obligating $10.3 million in fiscal 2020 and 2021 research and development funds at the time of award. Boeing’s contract has a total cumulative face value of $47.2 million.

In mid-June, the service branch selected Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies for the SCIFiRE program, which aims to develop a missile technology that would be launched from fighters or bombers.