in C4ISR, News, Technology

Booz Allen’s Greg Wenzel: Advancing JADC2 Requires DOD to Build Single, Open Architecture

Booz Allen’s Greg Wenzel: Advancing JADC2 Requires DOD to Build Single, Open Architecture - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Greg Wenzel, an executive vice president at Booz Allen Hamilton and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner, said countering technologically advanced adversaries requires the Department of Defense to come up with a unified, open network that could enable warfighters to quickly access, share and analyze disparate data sets and facilitate the decision-making process on the battlefield.

“How that unified platform is built will determine how successful [Joint All-Domain Command and Control] will be in the long run,” Wenzel wrote in a commentary published Wednesday on Defense News.

He discussed how DOD could benefit from a model in which the department prioritizes ownership of data, application program interfaces, architectures and other critical technologies while partnering with commercial firms to build particular platforms.

“Government ownership ensures that a third-party system owner cannot keep the most critical data for themselves without the government’s involvement, giving the DOD maximum control,” Wenzel noted.

He added that under this option, the Pentagon’s specific needs “could be readily addressed by a collective of industry partners at a moment’s notice” and each unit within the department could experiment and customize platforms across a single network in support of missions.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about C4ISR

Booz Allen HamiltonDefense DepartmentDODGovcongreg wenzeljadc2joint all domain command and controlopen architecture

Dcode to Provide DHA Organizations With Advisory Services, Training Courses - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Dcode to Provide DHA Organizations With Advisory Services, Training Courses
Former Cybercom, NSA Head Michael Rogers Named Advisory Board Chair at NetAbstraction - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Former Cybercom, NSA Head Michael Rogers Named Advisory Board Chair at NetAbstraction