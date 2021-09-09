BridgeComm, Space Micro Team Up on Space Optical Wireless Communications Initiatives

BridgeComm, an optical wireless communications company, has partnered with satellite subsystem manufacturer Space Micro to design, develop and test space OWC and related equipment in support of government and industry clients

Space Micro’s sealing components, space-related environmental testing and other capabilities will be used by BridgeComm to support work on its AstroBridge and AeroBridge tracking terminals and to continue its low-Earth orbit constellation and aerospace operation projects, the company said Tuesday.

As part of the partnership, the OWC company’s ground station equipment products and services, as well as its small satellite terminal, could be offered to a wider market through the subsystem manufacturer.

“Together we will share our unique experiences, resources and engineering intelligence to drive continued growth and innovation in OWC in this next space era,” shared BridgeComm CEO Barry Matsumori.