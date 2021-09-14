in Contract Awards, News

CACI to Update Transcom Logistics System; John Mengucci Quoted

CACI International has received a $36 million task order to update a web-based system U.S. Transportation Command uses to manage personal item shipments for Department of Defense’s civilian and military personnel.

The company said Monday it will continue to provide enterprise technology support for the Defense Personal Property System under the task order awarded through the Encore III contract.

“Military service members and DOD personnel complete about 400,000 personal shipments a year. Easing this process with technology helps DPS ensure personal property are accounted for and transported safely,” said John Mengucci, president and CEO of CACI and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient.

Mengucci added that the company has used Agile methods and data analytics to implement software platforms for the system.

