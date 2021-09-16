CACI VP Jim Faist Named to Trident Systems’ Board of Directors; John Broglio Quoted

Jim Faist , vice president and chief technology and strategy officer for Lucent Government Solutions Labs at CACI International, has returned to Trident Systems as a member of its board of directors.

John Broglio, president of Trident, said in a statement published Tuesday Faist has experience in technical engineering, knowledge about electronic communications and space operations and understanding of company customers in the public and private sectors.

“[Faist] will be invaluable as we aggressively pursue our strategic growth plan,” Broglio added.

The new board member’s previous work at Trident was serving as the radar systems division director responsible for the reconfigurable, adaptive, programmable, tactical open radar product.

He was also the director of defense research and engineering for advanced capabilities at the Office of the Secretary of Defense and chief engineer of space and airborne ISR systems at Northrop Grumman.

In his current role at LGS Labs, Faist oversees the advancement of 5G, artificial intelligence electronic warfare, cyber and communications technologies for the intelligence community and Department of Defense’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.