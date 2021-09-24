Camel to Deliver Military Tents to Army Under $50M DLA Contract

The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded military tent manufacturer Camel Expeditionary a $50 million contract to produce light maintenance enclosure structures for use mostly by the U.S. Army.

The LMEs are designed to house military vehicles such as the Army’s M1 Abrams tanks and high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles in any weather conditions, the Pioneer, Tennessee-based company said Wednesday.

Developed in 1999 with the help of Camel and the Army Corps of Engineers, the structures could also be used as a maintenance area, laundry facility and general storage.

The company will produce the enclosures over a five-year work performance period.

Mark Riffle, president and CEO of Camel, said the new contract award will enable the company to expand its production capabilities and add more employees to its workforce.

“We know this helps us create a strong foundation for future growth, in our company and in our local economy,” he added.