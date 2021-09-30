Capgemini to Purchase VariQ, Expand Government IT Offerings; Doug Lane Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Sept. 30, 2021 — Capgemini will acquire VariQ and integrate the cybersecurity, cloud and software development support service provider into its government solutions business in a push to expand its federal marketplace footprint and increase information technology offerings, GovCon Wire reported Sept. 15.

Doug Lane, CEO of Capgemini Government Solutions and a previous Wash100 Award winner, said the company aims to boost its government customer service with the addition of VariQ’s workforce and contract vehicles. “As we look ahead, we are motivated by the ability to cultivate strong partnerships with those we serve to deliver on transformative digital initiatives.”

