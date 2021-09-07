Carahsoft Adds Wasabi Technologies’ Cloud Storage to Government Offerings

Federal, state and local government agencies may now avail Wasabi Technologies‘ cloud storage platform through several contracting vehicles held by the information technology service management company’s partner, Carahsoft Technology.

Carahsoft is offering the Wasabi product through its National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, U.S. Army Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, NASA Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance contracts, the company said Wednesday.

State governments and academic institutions may also purchase Wasabi’s cloud storage through Carahsoft’s contracts with the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance, OMNIA Partners, Virginia Association of State College and University Purchasing Professionals and Texas Department of Information Resources.

Wasabi’s cloud storage protects data through immutability protection, multi-factor authentication and alignment with modern cybersecurity standards.

“Reliably managing and storing data is top of mind for government agencies, particularly as the sector continues to adjust to growing data storage needs amid hybrid work environments and a spike in ransomware attacks that are literally dismantling operations,” said David Friend, CEO OF Wasabi.