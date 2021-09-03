Carahsoft Expands Public Sector Access to Veritone’s AI Operating System via GSA Contract

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to distribute Veritone‘s artificial intelligence operating system across the public sector through a contract with the General Services Administration.

Government agencies may now use Carahsoft’s GSA Information Technology Schedule 70 contract to avail aiWARE, an AI OS designed to absorb, analyze and process world information to produce actionable intelligence, Carahsoft said Tuesday.

Public safety agencies may harness aiWARE’s machine learning to inform evidence-based investigations and judicial activities.

The GSA contract vehicle expands aiWARE’s existing public sector availability, which includes contracts with NASA’s Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement program and various state organizations.

The operating system is also compliant with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, which aims to standardize the security of cloud products in the federal government.