Carahsoft Named Public Sector Distributor of Code42 Insider Risk Management Platform

Carahsoft Technology will distribute Code42’s insider risk management platform across the public sector through a range of existing contracts and agreements with federal, state and local governments.

The software distributor said Tuesday it will make the Incydr platform available through its contracts with NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V program, the National Association of State Procurement Officials, the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance, The Quilt and Omnia Partners.

Incydr, which has a government-tailored version, is designed to help organizations manage risks to protect important data and intellectual property.

The platform complies with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and is offered on a software-as-a-service basis.

“Security and risk mitigation is top of mind across industries when advancing digital initiatives and leveraging technology solutions,” said Eric Goycochea, who leads Carahsoft’s Code42 team.