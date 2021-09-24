Carahsoft Named Public Sector Distributor of Coupa’s Spend Management Platform

Carahsoft Technology will distribute Coupa’s budgeting platform across the public sector through the former’s existing contracts with federal, state and local governments and industry partners.

Coupa’s Spend Management offering is designed to help users oversee expenses, reduce associated risks and address unique public sector requirements through a unified platform, Carahsoft said Thursday.

The distributor will offer the platform via NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, the U.S. Army’s Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 and OMNIA Partners contracting vehicles.

Coupa also helps its customers, such as the U.S. Postal Service, report expenses, source from the public and classify suppliers based on small business type.

“With a significant opportunity in the public sector, building the right strategic partnerships to accelerate innovations, growth and customer value are key,” said Rob Glenn, executive vice president for global sales at Coupa.