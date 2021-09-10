Carahsoft to Distribute Tenable Vulnerability Management Platform Across Public Sector; Bill Kurtz Quoted

Carahsoft now offers Tenable’s risk-based cybersecurity platform to government customers through its spot on the General Services Administration’s Information Technology Schedule 70 contract and other government acquisition vehicles.

Carahsoft said Thursday it serves as a public sector distributor for Tenable’s Cyber Exposure Platform, which is designed to provide cyber oversight across an organization’s IT, operational technology, cloud and internet of things assets.

The platform uses active directory security and risk-based vulnerability management to block the paths exploited by cyber attackers.

Federal agencies may now access the Tenable offering through Carahsoft’s agreement with the Department of Homeland Security’s Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program as well as on GSA’s 2nd Generation Information Technology and the U.S. Army’s IT Enterprise Solutions-Software 2 contracts.

State, local and educational organizations may also purchase the platform using Carahsoft’s contracts with the National Association of State Procurement Officials, OMNIA Partners and the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance.

Bill Kurtz, vice president of public sector sales at Tenable, said the agreement is expected to increase the availability of the company’s offerings in the public sector. “We are committed to working with Carahsoft to enable organizations to understand, address and reduce their cyber risk in the digital era,” he added.