Carahsoft to Distribute Zoom for Government Tool via AWS GovCloud; Craig Abod Quoted

Carahsoft Technology has expanded Zoom‘s video communications software-as-a-service offerings available on the Amazon Web Services Marketplace for federal, state and local governments.

Public sector organizations can now purchase the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program-authorized Zoom for Government platform through AWS GovCloud, Carahsoft said Monday.

As Zoom’s master government aggregator and distributor, Carahsoft is also offering access to the platform’s commercial version.

The Reston, Virginia-based cloud service distributor works to enable customers to purchase video communications software from a store that offers simplified billing, quick deployment and license management.

“We are now able to offer an additional, more simplified method of procuring Zoom’s SaaS solutions to our public sector customers,” said Craig Abod, president of Carahsoft and a seven-time Wash100 winner.

Carahsoft and Zoom have been collaborating since 2020. The partnership helped create a $200 million sales pipeline, put together a 25-person sales team and establish a Zoom customer help desk.