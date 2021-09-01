Carahsoft to Offer Corelight Cybersecurity Products via DOD’s Enterprise Software BPA

Corelight can now offer its network detection and response product to the Department of Defense, the intelligence community and the U.S. Coast Guard through a blanket purchase agreement held by Carahsoft Technology.

The partnership between the two companies provides DOD, IC and USCG with access Corelight’s cybersecurity and asset management software via the 10-year Enterprise Software Initiative BPA, which is effective through July 2029, the network security company said Tuesday.

The BPA also covers maintenance and professional information technology services associated with the offered software.

Corelight’s open NDR product is designed to boost the network security of organizations, including government agencies, from cyberattacks. Corelight offerings are made for use with cloud, software and virtual platforms.

“Our data-first approach to cybersecurity aligns to the DOD’s mission as federal agencies advance their digital transformation journeys and modernize infrastructure,” said Jean Schaffer, chief technology officer for federal at Corelight.