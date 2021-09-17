Carahsoft to Offer New Customizable Cloud Services Stack

Carahsoft Technology will distribute a new cloud services stack designed to facilitate data management, migration and security across cloud, on-premise, hybrid and edge environments.

CloudStack uses an open architecture that allows government agencies to customize cloud service components including data protection, infrastructure monitoring, zero-trust security and data protection, Carahsoft said Thursday.

The software distributor’s customers may access CloudStack as a fully assembled, configurable system through the Cloud Purchasing Program, which Carahsoft offers to public sector agencies. CCP allows organizations to purchase cloud products online with a pay-as-you-go option.

Chris Prophett, managing partner at Cygnus Technologies, said CloudStack is a modular cloud services offering designed to help government, defense and intelligence community customers meet secure configuration needs.

Cloud service provider Cygnus Technologies will install and configure CloudStack for customers.

The following Carahsoft partners will offer CloudStack’s hardware and ancillary software: