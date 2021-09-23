Carillon to Develop Optical Satcom Tech Prototype for DARPA

Carillon Technologies has secured a contract with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to develop a system for free space optical communication between satellites.

The DARPA-backed effort will focus on the development of a satellite-to-satellite communication prototype that incorporates Holographic Optical Beam Steering technology, which Lumotive is developing for automotive light detection and ranging applications, Carillon said Thursday.

Geb Akselrod, chief technology officer of Lumotive, said that while the company is not a space business, it hopes to mature its HOBS technology through the partnership with Carillion and DARPA.

John Evans, CEO of Carillon Technologies, noted that optical communication systems offer a “breakthrough” in defense and commercial satellite contellations and new space architectures.