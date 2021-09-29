Citadel to Supply Counter-Drone Platform to US Government; Christopher Williams Quoted

Citadel Defense has secured three contracts to supply the U.S. government with systems designed to detect unmanned aerial vehicles that enter an alert zone.

The company said Tuesday its Titan Drone Finder platform will help government customers determine the location of unwanted UAVs and perform autonomous neutralization of the threat.

San Diego-based Citadel Defense developed the system in partnership with military servicemen and expanded its application programming interface to facilitate the transfer of UAS and pilot location data to other defense or command-and-control platforms.

Titan is powered by artificial intelligence technology that allows system users to track drone swarms.

“We take every measure to compress the time and space required for operators to make a decision and take action against a threat in their airspace,” said Christopher Williams, CEO of Citadel Defense.