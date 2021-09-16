CloudBees Teams Up With CACI to Accelerate Government Software Delivery; Rob Warren Quoted

CloudBees has partnered with CACI International to jointly help government customers accelerate software delivery, fielding and implementation.

CloudBees said Wednesday it will combine its software delivery automation and DevSecOps offerings with CACI’s expertise in enterprise-wide implementation.

CACI’s Agile Solution Factory and DevSecOps Community of Practice will lead the partnership, which aims to speed up the delivery of software to end users.

Software developers use CloudBees’ products to automate auditing and establish software delivery pipelines.

Rob Warren, senior capture executive at CACI, said CloudBees’ products streamline health checks and deployment processes of DevSecOps.

DevSecOps combines software development, cybersecurity and information technology operations from the beginning of the life cycle to accelerate deliveries.