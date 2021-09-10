CMMC Assessor Redspin Announces New Client Deals Ahead of Cybersecurity Certification Rollout

Redspin, a third party assessor organization under the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program, has signed nearly $400,000 in new customer agreements ahead of the rollout of the Department of Defense’s security framework.

Mac McMillan, CEO and president of Redspin’s parent company CynergisTek, said in a statement published Thursday the cyber organization is preparing to meet the demand of defense contractors looking to secure CMMC approval.

As a C3PAO, Redspin can offer readiness and assessment services to defense industrial base members that are preparing to meet CMMC requirements on future DOD contracts.

“Many of those [defense contractors] starting to prepare for their assessment, are choosing to partner for pre-assessment consulting work to help ready them for a CMMC assessment, while others are scheduling their CMMC Level 1 or Level 3 certification assessments which we anticipate will start next quarter,” said McMillan.

CMMC, which was initiated by the DOD in an effort to reduce around $600 billion in annual losses to cybercrimes affecting the military supply chain, requires contractors with access to FCI and CUI to undergo third-party cybersecurity assessment before competing for defense awards.

Redspin became a third-party assessor for the certification program in June.