ColdQuanta Names Former Luminar Exec Scott Faris as CEO, Announces Business Reorg

Scott Faris, formerly chief business officer of Luminar Technologies, has joined ColdQuanta to serve as CEO in line with the quantum technology company’s business reorganization efforts.

The company said Tuesday Faris has more than three decades of leadership experience, having held executive roles at Planar Energy, Panaceutics, Ocean Optics and Waveguide Solutions, where he served as CEO.

He will help ColdQuanta implement a new organizational structure that operates on three divisions: Quantum Computing or “Hilbert”, Quantum Research as a Service and ColdAtom Technologies.

The Hilbert division will develop the company’s quantum computing platform under the leadership of Paul Lipman, ColdQuanta’s president of quantum computing.

Max Perez, the company’s general manager for QRaaS, will lead his respective division in efforts to study, prototype and provide consulting on a variety of quantum applications such as networking, radio frequency receivers and high-precision clocks.

Lastly, the ColdAtom Technologies division will produce glass vacuum cells, magneto optical traps and other quantum devices to support supply chains. Sandi Mays, acting general manager at ColdQuanta, will lead this division.