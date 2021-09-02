Collins Aerospace Unveils Handheld Navigation Tool for Military Divers

Collins Aerospace has introduced a handheld system designed to provide military divers navigation capabilities during deep sea missions.

The Raytheon Technologies subsidiary said Thursday it developed the Military Underwater Navigation System with M-Code system with U.K.-based Blue Print Subsea, which produces handheld underwater navigation tools to help locate objects and support search-and-rescue missions.

Adam Atkins, principal account manager for mission systems at Collins Aerospace, said the MUNS-M system is designed to support military divers in combat environments by delivering anti-jamming and precise positioning capabilities.

The M-CODE military GPS signal in the MUNS-M system works to enhance resistance to spoofing, jamming and other threats to GPS and improve position, navigation and timing capabilities.