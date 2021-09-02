in News, Technology

Collins Aerospace Unveils Handheld Navigation Tool for Military Divers

Collins Aerospace Unveils Handheld Navigation Tool for Military Divers - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Collins Aerospace has introduced a handheld system designed to provide military divers navigation capabilities during deep sea missions.

The Raytheon Technologies subsidiary said Thursday it developed the Military Underwater Navigation System with M-Code system with U.K.-based Blue Print Subsea, which produces handheld underwater navigation tools to help locate objects and support search-and-rescue missions.

Adam Atkins, principal account manager for mission systems at Collins Aerospace, said the MUNS-M system is designed to support military divers in combat environments by delivering anti-jamming and precise positioning capabilities.

The M-CODE military GPS signal in the MUNS-M system works to enhance resistance to spoofing, jamming and other threats to GPS and improve position, navigation and timing capabilities.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Adam AtkinsBlue Print SubseaCollins AerospaceGovconGPSM-codemilitary diverMilitary Underwater Navigation System with M-CodeMUNS-Mraytheon technologies

IronNet CEO, Former NSA Director Keith Alexander Appointed to SolCyber Board - top government contractors - best government contracting event

IronNet CEO, Former NSA Director Keith Alexander Appointed to SolCyber Board