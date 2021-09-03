Coras’ Cloud-Based Decision Management Platform Receives FedRAMP High Provisional Authority

Coras‘ software as a service offering for enterprise decision management has been granted a provisional authority to operate at the high level under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

The FedRAMP High P-ATO authorization allows low code/no code Coras Federal to be used by the Department of Defense and federal agencies to address challenges in portfolio, programming and asset management, the company said Thursday.

The cloud-based platform is also designed to automate information reporting, aggregate existing data sources and enables analysis of project and program preparedness.

“Coras’ FedRAMP High P-ATO status provides the federal marketplace the low code/no code SaaS solution that works with existing data sources to provide real time rolled up/down reporting, automations and “what-if” analysis,” said Dan Naselius, president and chief technology officer of Coras.

Moe Jafari, CEO of Coras, commented that the authorization supports the company’s efforts in expanding its federal marketplace presence.