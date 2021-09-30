Criterion Secures CMMI Reappraisal at Maturity Level 3 for Services

Criterion has received a reappraisal for Capability Maturity Model Integration, demonstrating alignment of the company’s services with the CMMI Institute’s performance improvement standards.

The company said Wednesday its CMMI Maturity Level 3 for Services appraisal reflects that Criterion has characterized, understood and applied its business processes across procedures, standards, methods and tools.

The level 3 rating indicates that the company’s services have undergone third-party validation and follow a proactive approach to project and process management.

According to the company, it is committed to ensuring continuous improvement of its products and services.

Advance Network Technology Solutions conducted the reappraisal. It followed Criterion’s initial Maturity Level 3 rating in July 2018.

Criterion also holds a CMMI Maturity Level 3 rating for development, which the company received in September 2014 and was reappraised in 2017 and 2020.