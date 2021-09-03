Cubic-General Dynamics Team to Develop Army Training System Prototype; Mike Knowles Quoted

Cubic‘s mission and performance solutions unit has teamed up with General Dynamics‘ mission systems business to develop a system for the U.S. Army to train military personnel in fire engagements.

Under a one-year contract, the partnership will aim to build a prototype of the Army’s Synthetic Training Environment Live Training System as the service aims to hone warfighter skills, Cubic said Friday.

Mike Knowles, president of Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions, said the company will work to incorporate realism into live force-on-force training platforms for soldier readiness.

The industry team plans to apply a modular approach to hardware and software development efforts during the milestone-based project and provide counter defilade and indirect fire weapon effects to combat training facilities.

Cubic noted that the goal is to field a modernized system by early 2023 as the Army moves closer to the end of useful life for its training platforms.