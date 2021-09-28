in News, Technology

Curtiss-Wright to Supply Open-Systems Processor Tech for Raytheon Aircraft Project; Lynn Bamford Quoted

Raytheon Technologies has selected Curtiss-Wright to supply a modular open-systems approach processor and networking modules for what would be the central processing component of a special operations aircraft.

Curtiss-Wright said Monday its MOSA technology will support the Next Generation Special Mission Processor for the U.S. Air Force’s AC/MC-130J platforms.

NextGen SMP builds on an open-computing environment to accommodate USAF’s rapid deployment of commercial, third-party software.

The Department of Defense said it expects MOSA’s modular and open-systems nature to enable the rapid development of technologies across product life cycles. MOSA is now a requirement for all DOD’s future weapons development and modification activities.

“We are very proud to have been selected by Raytheon Technologies to support the secure mission processing requirements of this important special operations platform with our rugged commercial-off-the-shelf modular open system processing technology,” said Lynn Bamford, president and CEO of Curtiss-Wright and a Wash100 recipient.

Curtiss-Wright will supply the processor under a contract with Raytheon.

