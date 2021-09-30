Data Engine Company TileDB Receives Lockheed, NTT Docomo Investments

The venture capital arms of Lockheed Martin and NTT Docomo have invested in TileDB, a company that developed a system for storing, analyzing and sharing large datasets on-premise or in a cloud environment.

TIleDB said Wednesday it will use the funds to further develop its database platform that processes information using multidimensional arrays can work with programming languages to support analytics work.

The company’s main products are an open-source storage engine and a cloud-based data management platform.

Chris Moran, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures, noted that the company recognizes the application of modern technology for organizations that manage growing volumes of data.

​​Yuko Sasahara, CEO of NTT Docomo Ventures, said the company’s research and development team is working with TileDB to collect and process statistical data from mobile network operation data with the use of array technology.