Dcode to Provide Air Force With Advisory Services, Training Courses for Tech Innovation

Dcode was awarded a five-year blanket purchase agreement with the U.S. Air Force’s AFWERX program office for training courses intended to support government agencies in developing innovative technologies.

Under the BPA, organizations within the Department of Defense can avail themselves of innovation-related educational and advisory services to help address barriers and enhance mission outcomes through emerging technologies, Dcode said Wednesday.

In August 2020, the company obtained a Phase II Small Business Research Innovation contract to develop a dual-use technology that will help in managing the innovation life cycle in USAF bases and innovation units.

“We’re excited to continue partnering with AFWERX and other organizations across the DOD as they identify, adopt and scale the best-in-class commercial tech needed to help U.S. service members keep our country safe,” said Lisa Gaisford, government managing director at Dcode.

Dcode will also offer advice on identifying trends in specific sectors, outreach and engagement with industry and acquisition strategies to encourage the participation of nontraditional emerging technologies.