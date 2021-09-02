in Contract Awards, News

Dcode to Provide Air Force With Advisory Services, Training Courses for Tech Innovation

Dcode to Provide Air Force With Advisory Services, Training Courses for Tech Innovation - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Dcode was awarded a five-year blanket purchase agreement with the U.S. Air Force’s AFWERX program office for training courses intended to support government agencies in developing innovative technologies. 

Under the BPA, organizations within the Department of Defense can avail themselves of innovation-related educational and advisory services to help address barriers and enhance mission outcomes through emerging technologies, Dcode said Wednesday. 

In August 2020, the company obtained a Phase II Small Business Research Innovation contract to develop a dual-use technology that will help in managing the innovation life cycle in USAF bases and innovation units.

“We’re excited to continue partnering with AFWERX and other organizations across the DOD as they identify, adopt and scale the best-in-class commercial tech needed to help U.S. service members keep our country safe,” said Lisa Gaisford, government managing director at Dcode.

Dcode will also offer advice on identifying trends in specific sectors, outreach and engagement with industry and acquisition strategies to encourage the participation of nontraditional emerging technologies.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

AFwerXblanket purchase agreementDcodeemerging technologiesGovconinnovationLisa Gaisford

Northrop, Martin UAV Demo New Navigation, Targeting Tech on V-BAT Drone - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Northrop, Martin UAV Demo New Navigation, Targeting Tech on V-BAT Drone
NASA Kicks Off Test Flight of Joby’s Electric Vertical Aircraft - top government contractors - best government contracting event

NASA Kicks Off Test Flight of Joby’s Electric Vertical Aircraft