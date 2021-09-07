Dell’s Cameron Chehreh Calls on Agencies to Create Digital Workplace, Launch Employee Reskilling Programs

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Sept. 7, 2021 — Cameron Chehreh, chief technology officer and vice president of engineering at Dell Technologies‘ federal systems business, has recommended the creation of a digital workplace that could enable government employees to support agencies’ missions while working from anywhere, GovCon Wire reported Aug. 19.

In a guest piece, he also called for the implementation of a hybrid cloud flexibility model and training of agency workforce. “Reskilling programs will ensure a constant flow of trained and readily available talent to meet the needs of any agency’s mission goals.”

About Executive Mosaic

Founded in 2002, Executive Mosaic is a leadership organization and media company. It provides its members an opportunity to learn from peer business executives and government thought leaders while providing an interactive forum to develop key business and partnering relationships.

Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the Government Contracting industry, and delivers robust and reliable content through seven influential websites and four consequential E-newswires. Executive Mosaic is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA.