Deloitte Report Highlights Significance of Government Policies in Mitigating AI Risks

A research from Deloitte ‘s artificial intelligence organization and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Technology Engagement Center has shared that government policies could help mitigate AI risks and advance responsible AI application development, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

Deloitte AI Institute and C_TEC based the Investing in Trustworthy AI report on a survey of experienced AI innovation leaders and released key findings and recommendations.

According to the survey, 85 percent of the respondents believe that government policies could help in the development of new materials, medicines and products through AI advancement.

“Respondents expressed confidence that government intervention in appropriate AI public policies could help facilitate the development of trustworthy AI applications,” the report reads.

Seven in every 10 participants expressed support for the investment in AI research while 97 percent said that government backing for AI efforts “could influence the direction of AI innovation to at least ‘a small’ extent.”

Furthermore, 68 percent of the study’s respondents said that by expanding the use of AI technology, the government can help in mitigating personal bias and subjectivity in business processes.