Dewberry to Provide Aircraft Services for NOAA’s Shoreline Gravity Data Collection Effort

Dewberry has secured a shoreline mapping task order from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to provide aircraft services for the Gravity for the Redefinition of the American Vertical Datum project.

The professional services firm said the aircraft trips will enable NOAA to collect gravity data, which would be used in determining the height of various U.S. locations.

Collected data from GRAV-D will be fed into the future North American-Pacific Geopotential Datum of 2022 intended to deliver height information needed in preventing threats posed by storms, flooding, tsunamis and sea-level rise to low-lying communities.

Elise MacPherson, senior associate at Dewberry, said the firm’s team will collaborate with the agency on the data collection effort in support of the National Geodetic Survey’s goal of defining new spatial reference systems.

The task order was awarded under the firm’s existing mapping contract with NOAA.