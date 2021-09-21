in Contract Awards, News

DOD Taps Verizon to Provide Air Force Reserve Command Installations With 5G; Jennifer Chronis Quoted

Verizon‘s public sector business has been selected to install its 5G Ultra Wideband service at seven Air Force Reserve Command locations as part of a Department of Defense award to support the U.S. Air Force’s modernization objectives.

The company said Tuesday it will deploy outdoor c-band radios at each of the AFRC installations in California, Texas, New York, Florida, Massachusetts, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The new 5G capabilities are expected to increase and improve bandwidth and connectivity speeds for base personnel.

“Air Force leadership describes their modernization as a transition from an industrial-age force to an information-age force and Verizon Public Sector is their partner in that journey, providing a 5G network with the right technology solutions to meet their needs today, and into the future,” said Jennifer Chronis, senior vice president for public sector at Verizon and a 2021 Wash100 awardee.

In addition, Chronis noted that supporting the U.S. military in their pursuit of strategic digital transformation objectives is one of Verizon’s “highest priorities.” 

The award expands Verizon’s portfolio of previous and ongoing 5G work for the federal government and the Air Force.

Recently, Verizon Public Sector provided network modernization support services for the Air National Guard’s readiness center. Additionally, the company is currently delivering its 5G and other network services to 17 total Air Force bases across the U.S., including the 5G Ultra Wideband installation at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida.

