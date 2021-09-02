in Executive Moves, News

Don Raines Joins Belcan Government IT Business as Growth SVP

Don Raines Joins Belcan Government IT Business as Growth SVP - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Don Raines, former vice president of business development at CACI International, has been named senior VP of growth within Belcan’s government information technology services unit.

Wayne Lucernoni, president of Belcan Government IT Solutions, announced Raines’ appointment in a LinkedIn post.

Prior to CACI, Raines was chief growth officer at Alion Science and Technology, now part of Huntington Ingalls Industries. He previously held business development leadership positions at MacAulay Brown and ManTech International.

The retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel spent more than half of his military career supporting the National Reconnaissance Office and received the Circle Award and Superior Service Medal from NRO.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

belcanCACIDon RainesGovcongovernment IT solutionsmantechNROU.S. Air ForceWayne Lucernoni

AnChain.AI Gets $10M in SIG Asia Investments-Led Series A Financing - top government contractors - best government contracting event

AnChain.AI Gets $10M in SIG Asia Investments-Led Series A Financing
Northrop, Martin UAV Demo New Navigation, Targeting Tech on V-BAT Drone - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Northrop, Martin UAV Demo New Navigation, Targeting Tech on V-BAT Drone