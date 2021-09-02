Don Raines Joins Belcan Government IT Business as Growth SVP

Don Raines, former vice president of business development at CACI International, has been named senior VP of growth within Belcan’s government information technology services unit.

Wayne Lucernoni, president of Belcan Government IT Solutions, announced Raines’ appointment in a LinkedIn post.

Prior to CACI, Raines was chief growth officer at Alion Science and Technology, now part of Huntington Ingalls Industries. He previously held business development leadership positions at MacAulay Brown and ManTech International.

The retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel spent more than half of his military career supporting the National Reconnaissance Office and received the Circle Award and Superior Service Medal from NRO.