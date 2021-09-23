ECS Bags Task Orders for Services Supporting NOAA Fisheries; John Heneghan Quoted

ECS has secured three National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration task orders to provide a wide range of services in support of the agency’s National Marine Fisheries Service.

The task orders call for technical and consulting support, economics and human dimensions program research support and video production, photography and digital media support, the Fairfax, Virginia-based technology company said Wednesday.

ECS will leverage its program management knowledge and subject matter expertise to assist NOAA Fisheries in organizing its resources.

Using its background in the economy, social science and communications, the company will also be responsible for the development of economic models, data visualization tools and multimedia content to help NOAA Fisheries and inform stakeholders of its various initiatives and achievements.

“We are thrilled to continue to support their efforts across a broad spectrum of services, domains, and capabilities, from data visualization and analysis to videos and podcasts promoting the NOAA Fisheries mission,” said John Heneghan, chief operating officer of ECS.

A business segment of ASGN, ECS has been supporting NOAA Fisheries for more than two decades.