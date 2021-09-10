ECS Receives CENTCOM Contract for Mission Support Services

ECS has secured a five-year, $36.7 million contract to support U.S. Central Command in mission areas such as command and control, information sharing, knowledge management and security cooperation.

The Fairfax, Virginia-based company said Thursday it will provide supervision, subject matter expertise, personnel and support to the C2 division within CENTCOM’s operations directorate.

Subject matter experts at ECS will also support the command’s work on unmanned aircraft systems and missile defense.

John Heneghan, chief operating officer of ECS, said the company aims to help CENTCOM and its coalition partners increase their global security posture through the firm-fixed-priced contract.

The company also secured positions on mission operations and development/system integration pools of the General Services Administration’s multiple-award ASTRO contract.