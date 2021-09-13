EPA Issues $477M Loan for Virginia’s Water Infrastructure Program; Radhika Fox Quoted

The Environmental Protection Agency has granted a $477 million loan to the Hampton Roads Sanitation District in Virginia to help replenish the Potomac Aquifer and decommission a wastewater treatment plant as part of the Sustainable Water Infrastructure for Tomorrow program.

EPA said Friday the SWIFT program includes over 20 projects across the Hampton Roads area that seek to promote climate resilience through restoration of the Chesapeake Bay and other water supplies, prevention of saltwater intrusion, treatment works upgrades and land subsidence mitigation efforts.

“This innovative project illustrates the promise of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal being considered by Congress to deliver the multiple benefits of investment in water infrastructure —climate resiliency, 4,000 jobs created, and environmental improvements to support a historically disadvantaged community,” said Radhika Fox, assistant administrator for water at EPA.

The Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act loan secured by HRSD marks the second installment of a potential 10-year, $1 billion WIFIA master agreement with EPA. The district expects the SWIFT program’s tranche 2 projects to generate approximately 4,480 construction and operations jobs.

EPA said 58 WIFIA loans have been issued to help fund water infrastructure projects valued at approximately $24 billion and create 68,000 jobs.

